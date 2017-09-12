Transcript for Students lend helping hand to beloved bus driver

strong. A beloved school bus driver in the fight of his life. Getting a helping hand from the students he drives to and from school. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. ??? Reporter: The south Portland high school band doesn't usually play in parking lots. But this surprise pep rally was for their bus driver, a man they have come to know as family. From his hospital room Jamie creamer's tearful gaze. On kids he's driven for years. When I saw that, oh, my god. I started crying. Smiling. Smiling. Reporter: The emotional encore during his eighth and final chemo treatment. I didn't even want to do it. I felt like I was freezing. I felt sick. I didn't want to go. Reporter: Battle weary after months of treatments for neck cancer. A parade of buses. Even encouragement scribbled on the side of his bus. Number 26, read "Come back soon," and "Be strong." His wife Tammy set it all up. I was ready to give up. She said, you can't give up. I love you. We have things to do. We have plans. We have plans. Reporter: Among them getting back to work, and those kids who brought music to his ears. It even hits me now. I mean, it's a beautiful thing. Reporter: Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, New York. And tonight, we salute Jamie creamers for being America strong. We thank Adrienne for that report, and we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Big show tomorrow morning on "This week," and I'll see you bright and early on "Gma" and back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

