Transcript for Subway scare in Toronto

To the index of other news tonight. The subway scare in Toronto. Blasts of thick smoke pouring from underground tonight. It happened at the height of the commute home. Firefighters believe a transformer may have exploded. New developments in the urgent manhunt for an escaped prisoner, escaping while being transferred to the hospital in Maland. U.S. Marshals now taking charge of the search. There's reward up tonight. The shake-up continues this evening at Fox News. Co-president and head of programming bill shine was forced out today after two weeks Bill O'Reilly's departure. After Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes was ousted over allegations of his own last summer. Kelly Ripa has a new co-host. Ryan Seacrest. The search tlasting for nearly a year. Seacrest saying on Twitter today, about Kelly, calling her one of his favorite people, ever. When we come back here

