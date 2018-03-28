Surveillance video shows brazen prisoner escape in Indiana

Police arrested the prisoner after finding a car he allegedly stole.
0:10 | 03/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance video shows brazen prisoner escape in Indiana
The prisoner escape in clerk counting Indiana surveillance showing Michael Maldonado bolting from a police guard ducking under this garage door he was barefoot still handcuffed police did arrest and in the woods.

