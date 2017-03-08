New survey reveals surprising number of adults fail to buckle up in cars

The survey showed that people don't buckle up when riding in the back seat, on short trips or when taking taxis or Ubers; not wearing a seat belt in the back seat is only illegal in 20 states.
1:24 | 08/03/17

