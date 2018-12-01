Transcript for Suspect arrested in death of University of Penn student: Authorities

There are new developments coming in from California after a young college student was discovered in a park. The case is a homicide and a young man is now in custody at this hour. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Authorities in Orange county, California taking this man into custody. Not yet identifying him but calling him a suspect in the death of 19-year-old college sophomore blaze Bernstein. His body found Tuesday in this local park six days after leaving his parents' home. Blaze was a brilliant colorful man who shined light on all of the lives of the people and communities he touched. Reporter: In an affidavit obtained by the Orange county register but later sealed a high school friend told police he picked up Bernstein before midnight to hang out but that Bernstein walked off into the park by himself and didn't return. After waiting an hour, the friend reportedly says he drove to his girlfriend's house, but police say he couldn't recall his girlfriend's name or address. Investigators also reportedly noticed scratches on his hands which the friend claimed were from a fight club. After today's arrest, blaze's mother tweeting revenge is empty, it will never bring back my son. My only hopes are that he will never have the opportunity to hurt anyone else again. David, Bernstein was a premed student at the university of Pennsylvania and was just days away from returning to school. David. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.