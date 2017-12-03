Suspect caught on camera allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl

More
A man faces charges stemming from surveillance footage showing him appearing to beckon a 6-year-old girl into a bathroom.
1:23 | 03/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect caught on camera allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46084101,"title":"Suspect caught on camera allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl","duration":"1:23","description":"A man faces charges stemming from surveillance footage showing him appearing to beckon a 6-year-old girl into a bathroom.","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-caught-camera-allegedly-attempting-abduct-young-girl-46084101","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.