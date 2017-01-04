Transcript for Suspect charged with arson in fire blamed for collapse of Atlanta highway

Back now with new developments tonight in that inferno that triggered a collapse of a major highway in Atlanta. The key suspect under arrest, now charged with arson. ABC's Kenneth Moton reporting tonight on the conditions that led to that fire and could threaten highways possibly nationwide. Reporter: Tonight, new details about the man accused of intentionally setting the massive fire that took down this major Atlanta highway. Oh, my gosh! Reporter: Basil Eleby in court today, a judge saying his bond should reflect the extensive amount of damage caused. But in this case, that would amount to probably a couple hundred million dollars. Reporter: Eleby has a criminal past involving drugs. This police affidavit allegedly went to smoke crack cocaine with two others under the I-85 bridge Thursday. One witness telling is police he saw Eleby place a chair on top of a shopping cart and ignited it. It takes something to cause something like that to burn. Reporter: The fire fueled by construction materials under the bridge. A large slab of the northbound lane collapsing. Traffic in and around this already con guested city, snarled. It took me two hours to get out here this morning. Reporter: Workers today tearing down the sections of bridge that will need replacing. This incident creating concern that bridges are vulnerable in other cities. Last year in Pittsburgh, bridge workers cutting steel accidentally started this blaze. And in New York, leaking propane setting materials on fire. A train passing right through, no time to stop. Tom, Georgia's governor has now declared a state of emergency. It could take in the labor day to replace six sections of road on both sides of I-85. That's an area larger than two football fields. Tom? Incredible, that fire took out such a large chunk of highway. Kenneth, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.