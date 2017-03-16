Transcript for First suspect on trial attends court for holiday mall carjacking killing

??? Next tonight here, the horrific shopping mall killing that made national headlines. Now emotional testimony from the wife who saw her husband killed right in front of her. Tonight, she also blames the mall where it happened, and here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: The vicus holiday mall shooting was shocking. Right in front of his wife, 30-year-old Dustin Friedland was shot dead, all allegedly because the suspects wanted his range rover. My husband has been shot! Reporter: Now tonight, the first of four suspects is in court. Friedland's widow, Jamie, breaking down on the stand I saw him put the gun to Dustin's head, a I heard bang bang chhhhh, and then the window shattered of the car. Reporter: Just ten days before Christmas in 2013, as the friedlands carry their shopping bags back to the car, two men confront Dustin and kill him. Getting away with the SUV, and leaving Jamie behind. I just knew -- I knew when I turned around. I knew what I was going to see. Reporter: In court today, police pointing to surveillance video which they say shows the suspects casing the mall parking lot in an SUV before the murder. The man standing trial today is believed to be the driver. And David, he and three other suspects are charged with murder. They have all pleaded not guilty. David? Thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.