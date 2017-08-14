Suspected driver in Charlottesville ramming charged with murder

20 year-old James Fields made his first court appearance today; he was reportedly seen chanting "white power" at the rally.
2:41 | 08/14/17

Transcript for Suspected driver in Charlottesville ramming charged with murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

