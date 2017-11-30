Transcript for Suspected serial killer in Tampa faces judge for the first time

Next tonight, back here at home and to the suspected serial killer in Florida, appearing before a judge for the first time. Families of the victims forced to see him through closed circuit TV. Tonight, why authorities here in New York City are looking to see if he's connected to any unsolved crimes here. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: The suspected Tampa serial killer, making his first court appearance via video conference, shackled by the wrists and ankles, wearing an anti-suicide smock. Mr. Donaldson, you're charged with four counts of murder in the first degree. Reporter: Howell Donaldson III saying nothing. So at this point you'll be held would bond until Tuesday. Reporter: Families of the victims gunned down on the streets of Tampa, disappointed the accused killer wasn't in the courtroom. I just want to look him in the eyes. I know all of us, we just want to look him in the eyes and ask him, why would he do such a thing to our daughter, to our cousin, to our granddaughter? Reporter: As prosecutors here build their case, police in New York are now going over cold cases to see if Donaldson, who graduated from St. John's university earlier this year, could be linked to any crimes there. One former basketball teammate says he was stunned to hear of the arrest. There was nothing aggressive coming from him ever. Reporter: David, the McDonald's worker who helped crack the case by finding the gun and alerting police, tonight, she's only received a fraction of the $110,000 reward. Police saying they're hopeful she'll get the full amount from all the groups who have pledged money.

