Transcript for Sutherland Springs, Texas, mourns victims of church mass shooting

Stephen Willeford tonight. When the gunman took off from the scene in his vehicle, Stephen then jumped into a pickup truck at that intersection. He told the driver, Johnnie langendorff, to chase after him. And they did. Tonight, we've learned the FBI has just given Johnnie his phone back, with the video he took on that phone when this ended, about 12 miles from here, with the suspect dead. And just a short time ago, Johnnie showed me the video on his phone. So, he jumps in the other side? Yes. Reporter: Johnnie langendorff was driving his pickup truck home, when he came to that intersection in front of the church. The hero neighbor trying to take the suspect down in the parking lot. Both of them aiming at one another. What did he say to you? He said, he just shot up the church. Chase him. I said, let's go. Reporter: They travel about a dozen miles, chasing the suspect. Speeds of 90 miles per hour, in and out of traffic. And inside Johnnie's truck, the hero neighbor who tried to take the gunman down at the scene, now describing what he saw. He was worried about his friends, he was like, don't let him get away. It wasn't going to let him get away. Reporter: You're on the phone, trying to keep up with this guy, calling 911? Yes. Reporter: Did you have any idea at that point it was more than 20 people? No. I didn't have a clue what it was. I mean, he's telling me this as he's getting in my truck. There's no thinking about that. You just do. Reporter: Tonight, inside his pickup, the cell phone the FBI has just given back to Johnnie. On that phone, he recorded the final moments on that roadway. The suspect driving over the left-hand side of the highway. They did not know if he was dead or alive. So, you can see the police moving in right there. Yes. There was no clear sight from where I had to be for traffic. Reporter: That's when you guys don't realize whether he's dead or alive. Correct. Reporter: They wound find him over the side of that highway inside his vehicle, dead. But not after killing so many in this community. Among them, three generations of one Texas family. The holcomcomholcombes. Here together with his wife of four decades, Karla, also killed in that church. Bryan and Karla's son, John, survived the shooting, but crystal, who was eight months pregnant, did not. Three of their five children were killed, along with their unborn child. In all, eight members of the same family. And tonight, so many still fighting for their lives here. 5-year-old Rylan ward, rushed to a San Antonio hospital in the moments after the carnage. His aunt setting up this go fund me page. He was shot multiple times. His step-mother and two sisters did not survive. And tonight, the other heroes here. The volunteer firefighters, the emts and the E.R. Doctors at Connelly memorial. They received eight of the VI vict victims. They had multiple gunshot wounds? That's correct. Reporter: Here in this community tonight, everyone knows about half of the victims were children. There's been a lot of talk about how many of the victims were children. Yes. Reporter: And you saw some of that yourself? Yes, we did. Reporter: That's not easy for -- It's not easy, and I'm sure some of the team members will have difficulty in the long-term, and there's been pastors and other cown selling folks to help out with those members, but it's always difficult when you are dealing with children in these situations, but they did fantastic. They really did. The team really held together well. And I was impressed. And you heard me mention that 5-year-old a moment ago. Back in that San Antonio hospital tonight, his family now tells us he is in stable condition.

