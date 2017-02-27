SUV crashes into high school marching band at Mardi Gras parade

12 marchers were injured; some were pinned under the vehicle after it unexpectedly lurched forward.
1:18 | 02/27/17

Transcript for SUV crashes into high school marching band at Mardi Gras parade

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

