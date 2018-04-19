Transcript for Syracuse suspends fraternity chapter because of disturbing videos

tothat disturbing video, and word that fraterty has now been suspended at Syracuse university. What the students vowed I tt video, and ABC gio Benitez I in Syracuse. Reporr: Tonightvio from inside a Syracuse fraternity Arking outge. Tred. Do Y K what you signed up for Toda I do owt I signed up for. Reporter: We're not showing the full disturbing VI but the univerty calls it and additional videos in their and se ale to people with disabilities." I semy swear tolways have hatred in my heart. Reporter:atred, the students in the video go on to black people, hispanics and Jews. Thuniversityding out a letter about the video Wednesday morning, suspendin the fraternity, decning to release other videos those fraternity members made. Release the vide Reporter: That decision now leading topres demanding those other videos B made public. I don't think ihould be withheld Repteheyracuse university chancellor addressing the Su we are dling with the ath of an incident T chale what we stand for. Repr: And dad, just moments ago, the fratty's national chapter called the udons truly disgracefu theniversity has launched a full investigatn to decide how to puhose studies. David? Gioeniteztonit. Gio, thank you. When we come bhere, nt warning from the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.