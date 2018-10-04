-
Now Playing: Caught on camera: Syrian airstrike before suspected chemical attack
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old Texas girl just climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro as tribute to her late father
-
Now Playing: Syria attack will be met 'forcefully,' Trump says
-
Now Playing: Syrian forces on alert as Trump mulls US response
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to suspected chemical attack: 'Everybody's going to pay a price'
-
Now Playing: 15 years ago, Iraqis rejoiced by toppling Saddam statue
-
Now Playing: Trump condemns suspected chemical attack in Syria
-
Now Playing: What's next in Syria?
-
Now Playing: How will the US respond to the alleged Syrian chemical attack?
-
Now Playing: The latest on Syria, Facebook and troops at the US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Investigators look for causes in 2 bus crashes
-
Now Playing: Trump faces GOP calls to strike back on Syria
-
Now Playing: Community remembers those they lost in a crash
-
Now Playing: Trump gets tough on Syria and Putin
-
Now Playing: Alleged chemical attack in Syria may have killed up to 40 people
-
Now Playing: Canadian community grieves after a bus crash that killed 15 people
-
Now Playing: Deadly bus crash involving popular youth hockey team in Canada
-
Now Playing: Syria accused of launching new poison gas attack on civilians
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after van plows into German pedestrian promenade
-
Now Playing: Canada bus crash claims the lives of 15 people