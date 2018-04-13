Transcript for Syrian refugee family ready to start a new life in New Zealand

They are the images that have haunted the world. The faces of children in agony, after the suspected chemical attack in Syria. For four years, we have followed the children who escaped Syria. This was the boy we met across the Syrian border in Lebanon, in the back of this garage. He lost his home, his school. He was helping his father fix tires to get by. Four years later, driving through Beirut today, we went looking for that boy and as soon as we pulled up his father remembered us. It's been four years. Where is your little guy? He's tall now. Reporter: Mohammad tells us his son Rami is playing soccer today, now almost 16. His dad still fixing tires. His wife was a teacher in Syria. She doesn't teach anymore. He takes us into his small garage. The shop is doing better? Yeah. Reporter: It's doing better, but he says his family's situation is worse. He worked for the UN. His wife once proudly made and sold chocolates. You made chocolates? I want chocolate now. Reporter: Now their applications have been approved for New Zealand. They wait for final word. Rami often looks up images of New Zealand at night. They look at it on their phone? Yeah, laptop. Reporter: On the laptop. You Google New Zealand. Yeah, okay. Reporter: We set out to find his son. We ask about Rami, but he's not here. This coach sends us elsewhere. Thank you, good luck. Reporter: They wish us good luck as we pull out. And then a batch of fields. We look through the fences. No Rami. Along the way, on the streets, the other child refugees selling tissues and flowers for their family. Sidra is 12 from Aleppo. Your home was destroyed? Do you want to go home? Yes. Reporter: She asks us as many times as we ask her. I love you. Thank you. Reporter: Then as the sun goes down, the boy we were looking for returns from soccer. Oh, how are you? Do you remember us coming four years ago? Yes. Reporter: We show him the photos I still carry on my phone from that garage four years ago. He takes us into the courtyard of the building where so many refugees now live. And he tells us he now dreams of New Zealand. Before we leave, a photo four years later and a hug. Thank you. The boy dreaming of a new life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.