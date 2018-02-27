Transcript for Syrians fleeing war, bloodshed now stranded on Greek island of Lesbos

supported by Russia conducting air strikes during that brief pause. Blocking food and supplies from getting in. In the nine-day assault, at least 570 civilians reportedly killed. 142 of them children. Many of those who have been able to escape the violence in Syria now find themselves trapped, in one place, the Greek island of lesbos. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell with what he's discovered. Reporter: On the Greek island of lesbos, those who came for sanctuary now trapped in limbo. So many fleeing Syria's bloody war are stranded at moria camp. Unable to travel to the Europe mainland and unable to go back home, where Assad is accused of using chemical weapons again. Hi, we're from ABC news. I first came to moria camp almost three years ago. Today, it's an eerily familiar scene. Here is the section for families. Among those stuck here, 14-year-old Anas hommada and five of his siblings. Along with their pregnant mother, they escaped Syria. But in the chaos, losing touch with their dad. Home is now a third of a dirty tent where they all live, sleep and play. And beyond the tent, overcrowding. Oiling over into violence. That was a fight just over food. It shows how tense and difficult things are here. Yet Anas and his family try to keep up a semblance of normality. Months after arriving here, still no word from their dad. Anas asks us for a sim card for his phone to call his big brother in Germany, hoping for some news. But there is no word. How hard is it for you, Anas, and your broerms and your sisters, without your dad here? "My siblings cry for my dad," Anas told us. "We still don't know what happened to him. We're just living." Reporter: Despite the dangers we've told you, people are still desperate to come here. It shows how bad life really is in countries like Syria.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.