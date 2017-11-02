Transcript for Targeted Raids Arrest Undocumented Immigrants

Targeted raids, carried out by U.S. Immigration and custom enforcement officials. The flurry of new arrests raising new questions tonight. Is it an uptick in volume due to the trump administration or just standard procedure? Minnesota, marching in support of refugees and immigrants. ABC's Jim Avila starts us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, mounting arrests of undocumented immigrants fueling these protests. Calling it an enforcement surge. Advocates fearing that Donald Trump promised deportation squads. Is rounding up undocumented immigrants. We're going to have a deportation force. We have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out. Reporter: This week as president's unleashing federal agents from I.C.E., raiding homes across the country, hauling away immigrants from Texas to Atlanta. 161 deportations in Los Angeles alone. Most had criminal records, but not all. According to an I.C.E. Official, under president Obama's policies at least five would not have been deported at all. We are all heartbroken and we still can't believe that this is happening. Reporter: Michaelle Loeza's father, living without papers in Oregon for 30 years, picked up this week. The family says I.C.E. Was actually looking for his brother, who does have a criminal record. We need our dad. He's the man of the family. He's the leader. Reporter: President trump's new homeland security secretary, general John Kelly, went on two of the raids himself this week. We spoke while touring border tunnels and the wall tunnels and the wall near San Diego. Are those the bad hombres that the president and you feel need to be returned to Mexico? If they were picked up, they were subject to removal. The men and women of I.C.E. Are simply going and executing the law, which is what our job is. Reporter: While president Obama was called the deporter in chief by immigration advocates for deporting more than 2 million undocumented immigrants in his eight years, I.C.E. Then focused solely on criminals. As for the new man in charge, secretary Kelly says his agents will only be bound by the laws on the books, not political policy. People like me and I.C.E. And other private citizens can't pick and choose the laws they are going to obey. Reporter: A stern warning to all 11 million undocumented living in the United States -- most of them, law-abiding, working and paying taxes -- that they are no longer safe to stay here.

