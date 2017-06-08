Taylor Swift scheduled to testify in high-profile lawsuit

More
The pop star says she was groped by a radio DJ four years ago during a photo session.
1:42 | 08/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift scheduled to testify in high-profile lawsuit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49069705,"title":"Taylor Swift scheduled to testify in high-profile lawsuit","duration":"1:42","description":"The pop star says she was groped by a radio DJ four years ago during a photo session.","url":"/WNT/video/taylor-swift-scheduled-testify-high-profile-lawsuit-49069705","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.