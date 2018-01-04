Transcript for Teacher protests for better pay gains momentum across the country

rebellion gaining momentum across the country. Teachers staging protests, going on strike, demanding better pay. Thousands waging major battles in Kentucky, Arizona, and Oklahoma, along with the strike recently settled in west Virginia. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Teachers trading in lesson plans for protest signs. We are at a crisis point in public education. Reporter: Walking out of classrooms in three states. Demanding an end to the growing education crisis. In Kentucky, educators calling in sick to March against recent reductions in their pension. This is more than just about teachers. It's about our students. We live for our kids. Reporter: Frustration echoed in Oklahoma, which ranks 50th in teacher pay. Monday, up to 40,000 teachers expected to skip school. Shutting down up to 70% of districts as they fight for more funds, smaller class sizes and less turnover. Susan Simmons joining a growing list of Oklahoma teachers crossing the border for better pay. A 40-mile drive to Kansas gets her $10,000 more a year. You're just driving across the state to be able to pay your bills. Reporter: Oklahoma lawmakers did pass a bill Thursday that included raising teacher salaries by an average of $6,100. But for some educators, it fails to address overall funding shortages. Everyone tends to be happy and wants to do a victory lap about this, but I'm disheartened. Reporter: In Arizona, thousands of teachers descending on the state capitol, calling for a 20% increase in pay. I can't even afford to have my kids on my health insurance. Reporter: Now threatening to strike. People do need to act now. Reporter: Tom, all of this activism coming on the heels of a successful strike in west Virginia. Teachers there on strike for nine days. Lawmakers eventually agreeing on a 5% pay increase. Tom? Erielle, thank you.

