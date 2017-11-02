Transcript for New Technology Developed to Help With Bad Weather Driving

There's new technology out there that may help save your life behind the wheel. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: This latest blast of winter is a slippery, sliding reminder of how dangerous driving on ice can be. It's pure ice underneath the snow. Reporter: Up to 80% of traction is lost on a slick surface. Automakers are now adding technology to their cars to make it easier for you to get out of a skid like that. Here at gm/chevrolet's test track, engineers try to get cars to slide. When I point the steering wheel, the electronics will actually say, oh, he wants to go this way. Our controller has the ability to individually control each wheel. Reporter: Electronics stability control has been mandated on new cars for more than five years now. A computer brain working faster than yours, slowing wheels that are losing traction, saving more than 1,500 lives in the last year studied. I was always taught to counter steer. If I start skidding to the left to steer to the right. It's changed now? Yes. So the technology has enabled us to basically follow what the driver wants the car to do. Reporter: And with the auto industry moving toward autonomous vehicles -- Is there going to be a point where I don't even have to do anything? Ultimately, the goal is to be able to predict what surface you're going to be on before you actually get there. Reporter: And possibly taking control of your car to keep you out of a dangerous slide. David Kerley, ABC news, Michigan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.