Transcript for 5 teenagers in Michigan charged with murder

We turn now to the deadly prank in Michigan. Five takers now charged with murder. Allegedly dropping rocks from an overpass, killing a father on his way home. Authorities say the teens then went to McDonald's. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Five teens led into court in shackles, facing the possibility of life in prison accused of a cruel and deadly stunt. Deputies say the group of 15-year-olds and withone 17-year-old threw more than a dozen rocks at cars from this Michigan overpass. One of them striking Kenneth white on his way home from work. Something came through the windshield, he's now unconscious. Reporter: A six-pound rock hits white in the head and chest, killing him. Authorities say other cars were damaged, and that afterwards, the teens went to eat at McDonald's. White leaves behind four children, including a 5-year-old son. He keeps asking about his daddy. And I tell him, he's not coming back. Reporter: One of the teen's lawyers saying the penalties could vary. Although the charges are the same, the kids are all different. The actions that the kids may have become involved in are all different. Reporter: Family members -- heartbroken. Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. My son don't get none of that no more. That was taken away from him for something stupid. Reporter: All have pled not guilty, David. They're being held without bond and due back in court November 2nd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.