Transcript for Tensions continue to grow with North Korea

We move next to president trump and what he said about North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Amid rising tensions the president now saying, he quote, be honored to meet with the north Korean dictator. ABC's Jon Karl pressing the white house today if the president really meant he would be honored. Reporter: A stark warning from president trump on the threat by North Korea to the U.S. Troops in the region and beyond. Nobody's safe. Who's safe? The guy's got nuclear weapons. If he gets the long-range missiles we're not safe either. Reporter: The president said he's open to the idea of meeting with north Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He told Bloomberg under the right circumstances, quote, I would be honored to do it. This person has starved his own people and threatened to destroyed the United States. Just last week he put out a video of the capitol getting destroyed by the missiles. The president understands the threat that North Korea poses and he'll do what ever is necessarily under the right circumstances to protect the country. How can that be an honor. I guess, because he's still the head of a state. There's a diplomatic piece -- Reporter: But Sean spicer made it clear the conditions are nowhere right for a meeting any time soon. As Kim released those videos showing the destruction of the capitol and U.S. Cities. There have been missile tests, preparations for a possible nuclear test and now the uss Carl Vinson strike group is in the region and on high alert. Still, despite the heightened tension, trump is offering some striking praise for the young dictator. At a very young age he was able to assume power. And he was able to do it. So, obviously he's a pretty smart cookie. What did he mean when he called him a pretty smart cookie. He assumed power at a young age when his father passed away. Lot of potential threats could have come his way. He managed to lead the country forward. To guard against the north Korean threat, the president is also reaching out and offering kind words to another controversial Asian strongman, ph Philippine president, Rodrigo duterte. He once referred to president Obama as quote, the son of a where. He has a very high approval rating in the Philippines, trump told Bloomberg. The president invited him to the white house. Jon Karl joins us tonight. The president of the Philippines not ready to commit. Jon, as you know, trump raising eyebrows in another interview. The president speaking about his admiration of president Andrew Jackson. Saying he would have been able to prevent the civil war. There were questions about this. Had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn't have had the civil war. He was really angry that he was saw what happened with regard to the civil war. Think about it, why? People don't ask that question, but why was there the civil war? Why could that one not have been worked out? Jon, some historians are scratching their head over this. It's unclear how Jackson would have prevented the civil war had he been alive. He died 16 years before the civil war started. He was a southerner and David he was an unapologetic slave owner. Jon, thank you. The new effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

