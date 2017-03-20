Transcript for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey found

Finally tonight, mystery solved. The all-out search for Tom bra Brady's stolen super bowl Jersey, worth an estimated $500,000, has ended up in Mexico. ABC's Matt Gutman on the case. Reporter: No sooner had Tom Brady walked off the field in Houston bearing super bowl triumph -- Brady has his fifth! Reporter: That this man allegedly walked off with his game Jersey. Authorities reviewing this video from Fox Sports shows a bundle on his arm. But running from the long arm of Texas justice? Not so easy. He came to the wrong state, you know what I'm saying? So -- Reporter: The NFL today saying the alleged thief is a "Credentialed member of the international media." A Mexican newspaper coming forward, adding that the alleged culprit is their former director. This photo on the company's website, and they also retrieved Brady's other stolen Jersey from super bowl XLIX. Brady's triumph turned sour as he scoured the locker room. I absolutely 100% put it in the back. Reporter: Authorities say those priceless Jerseys are back in Boston where authorities are trying to confirm their authenticity. The suspect is still a free man somewhere here in Mexico, Tom. Matt Gutman, our thanks to you, and thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. For David and all of us here, have a great evening. Good night.

