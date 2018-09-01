Transcript for Tonya Harding says she heard ex-husband and others talk of going after another skater

Next tonight here, to the ABC news exclusive. Tonya Harding, back in the spotlight. There is a new movie about her and the olympics are, of course, approaching. And what she acknowledged for the first time to our Amy robach, so many years after that attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Reporter: Tonya Harding making a red carpet comeback at Sunday's golden globes. Tonya Harding is here tonight. Reporter: The former olympic figure skater brought to near tears. I'd like to thank Tonya for sharing her story. Reporter: Harding's story hitting the big screen in "I, Tonya," the feature film revisiting that infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Why? Why? Reporter: Kerrigan, Harding's competitor, clubbed in the knee after practice at the 1994 U.S. Figure skating championships. Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly and a team of assailants went to prison for the crime. But Harding, who has always denied any involvement, now admitting for the first time she heard Gillooly and others talk about going after another skater. You never said to Jeff, "Let's do this"? No. No. Reporter: He never asked for your permission? No. Reporter: And you were never part of the planning? No. I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where -- "Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team." And I remember telling them, I go, "What the hell are you talking about? I can skate." Reporter: So, you heard them talking about doing something to someone before the attack on Nancy, but nothing specific. This was, like, a month or two months before. But they were talking about skating and saying, "Well, maybe somebody should be taken out so then, you know, she can make it." Reporter: Taken out? So, then, when you heard about the attack on Nancy, did that pop back into your head? No. Reporter: I heard them talking a month ago. I didn't know what was going on. Back at the time, Tonya Harding pleaded guilty to conspiring. This ABC documentary airs this Thursday night, 9:00 P.M. Eastern, right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.