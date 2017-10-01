Transcript for Top Intelligence Officials Questioned About Conclusion That Russia Hacked Emails

Intelligence at the head of the FBI both answering questions about the Russian hacking during the presidential campaign, and the director of the FBI who took heat just 11 days before the election before then saying there was nothing there. Well, today, he was asked about something else. Here's our senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight new questions for leaders of u-s intelligence after they publicly pointed the finger today at Russia for hacking during the presidential election campaign. They made it clear who Putin was out to help. The goals of this campaign were to undermine public faith in the U.S. Democratic process, denigrate secretary Clinton and harm her electability. Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for president-elect trump. Reporter: Democrats and Republicans agreeing with the findings. This is not a partisan issue. This is about whether or not to allow somebody to divide us as a nation against each other. We can simply not allow it to stand. Reporter: And for the first time publicly, the FBI director talking about the hacking. Saying Republicans were attacked too. There were successful penetrations of some groups and campaigns, particularly at the state level on the Republican side of the aisle and some limited penetration of old Republican committee domains. They chose not to release that material yesterday. Reporter: And FBI director James Comey was pressed further. Asked whether he is investigating if there were any contacts between Russian officials and trump campaign associates. We neither confirm or deny any pending investigations. I cannot avoid. Reporter: That cannot sit well with those who are convinced Hillary Clinton's campaign, when it was revealed he was reigniting the e-mail probe just days before the election. Only to later say there was nothing there. After the hearing, he wasn't talking. Are you comfortable in the role you played in the election, sir? Pierre Thomas with us live from Washington. You could see the tension in the room today when the director of the FBI said he doesn't talk in open forums in investigations after he went public about that look at Clinton's e-mails 11 days before the election. Reporter: He was refusing to comment, and he spoke tone deaf when it came to politics. Pierre, thanks. Now to the message from president-elect Donald Trump

