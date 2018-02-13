Transcript for 6 top intelligence officials warn Russians are targeting 2018 midterm elections

Meantime, there was something else today from the leaders of America's top intelligence agencies. Today, sounding the alarm, going to far as to say the U.S. Is under attack, byhe Russians who meddled in the 2016 election and who are about to do it all over again. ABC's chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas, was at the hearing. Reporter: Tonight, this dire message -- Frankly, the United States is under attack. Reporter: President trump's six top intelligence officials warning the Russians are already targeting the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. We need to inform the American public this is real, that this is going to be happening and the resilience needed for us to stand up and say, we're not going to allow some Russian to tell us how to vote. Have you seen Russian activity in the leadup to the 2018 election cycle? Yes, we have seen Russian activity and intentions to have an impact on the next election cycle here. Reporter: ABC news has learned that the Russians plan not only to use social media to sow discord through fake news, but are probing state election systems to see if they can be infiltrated. We reported in the September before the 2016 election that 21 states were targeted by Russian hackers. And this stark assessment from the Republican chairman of the senate intelligence committee. We've seen some activity at state-elected officials that were attempts electronically to search those individuals. So, we assume that there's still the intent. Reporter: Some senators criticizing president trump, who recently said this. Could very well have been Russia, but I think it could well have been other countries, and I won't be specific, but I think a lot of people interfere. Question cannot confront this threat, which is a serious one, with a whole of government response when the leader of the government continues to deny that it exists. It's remarkable you still don't have the president of the United States acknowledging the level of this threat. Reporter: You want to hear more from him? We've all been waiting a long time. All right, let's get to Pierre Thomas. And Pierre, there were pointed questions today about who exactly is in charge of this effort to combat Russian interference. Is any one agency overseeing this, protecting the U.S.? Reporter: All the agencies say they are doing their part, but tonight, it appears no single intelligence or law enforcement agency is in charge of responding to the Russian cyber threat. David? Pierre Thomas, our thanks to you.

