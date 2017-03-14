Transcript for Top Marine admits there's a problem in the culture of the Marines Corps amidst nude scandal

Next tonight, the marine's top commander on capitol hill facing tough questions about the nude photo scandal now widening. Commandant, Robert Neller offering responsibility and candid answers among a grilling there on capitol hill. You will see the moment, and here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Today, commandant general Robert Neller on capitol hill facing questions over that scandal rocking the marine Corps head on. We all have to commit to get rid of this perversion to our culture. Enough is enough. Reporter: The outrage growing after the discovery of hundreds of nude photos of female Marines, originally linked to a Facebook page called "Marines united." But even as some of those women are speaking out, the photos are popping up on other pages. Do you agree with me this is one of the darkest moments and it needs to be fix? Yes, senator. Reporter: Today the nation's top marine is vowing to prosecute those responsible. But that promise falling short for some senators demanding swift action and accountability after years of complaints. Who is being held accountable for doing nothing since 2013? Who? Which commander? I am very concerned that this is part of a culture that is resulting in the high levels of sexual assault. Reporter: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pointing to the problem of sexual assault of female Marines, the highest rate of any branch in the military. This is a problem with our culture. I don't have a good answer for you. I'm not going to sit here and duck around this thing. I'm not. That's a lame answer, but ma'am, that's all -- that's the best I can tell you right now. We've got to change, and that's on me. And Martha Raddatz with us live from Washington, and you are saying this is far from over, and dozens of female Marines call into a hot line? Reporter: That's right, that tip line getting calls from Marines and others sharing information that might help in identifying some of the abusers. General Neller estimates some 500 members accessed those photos. There have been a few victims coming forward, which the marine corpss is urging them to do. Martha, our thanks to you. There is much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

