Now Playing: Protesters clash over fate of Confederate monuments in New Orleans

Now Playing: New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument

Now Playing: Torch-wielding white nationalists hold a protest in Virginia

Now Playing: Standoff at Chicago hospital after inmate steals gun

Now Playing: Con artists use puppies to prey on people's emotions and their wallets

Now Playing: Two women arrested on charges of attempted murder during a road rage incident

Now Playing: Mother and daughter face-to-face for the first time in 52 years

Now Playing: High school quarterback shot dead at graduation party

Now Playing: High school quarterback shot dead days before graduation

Now Playing: Chicago hospital on lockdown after inmate steals gun

Now Playing: How does North Korea's missile test impact the US?

Now Playing: Hospital employee taken hostage by a jail inmate patient

Now Playing: Deadly house fire outside Houston

Now Playing: Special graduation for 53-year-old mother

Now Playing: Violent road rage confrontation under investigation

Now Playing: Wisconsin police officer to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy

Now Playing: Deserving moms gets a day of pampering for Mother's day

Now Playing: Sheryl Sandberg writes a new book about overcoming adversity

Now Playing: Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student remains jailed