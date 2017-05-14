Torch-wielding white nationalists hold a protest in Virginia

More
The group was protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
1:28 | 05/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Torch-wielding white nationalists hold a protest in Virginia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47409114,"title":"Torch-wielding white nationalists hold a protest in Virginia","duration":"1:28","description":"The group was protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.","url":"/WNT/video/torch-wielding-white-nationalists-hold-protest-virginia-47409114","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.