Transcript for New tornado threat from Texas to Illinois

We turn next tonight to a deadly tornado outbreak across several states. Tornadoes already reported from Texas to Illinois. At least 17 dead now. This ef-3 with 140 mile an hour winds on the ground for 55 miles. ABC meteorologist rob Marciano in fruitville, Texas, tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the system that brought deadly tornadoes to Texas now targeting tens of millions in the east. We're outside Eustace, Texas. Reporter: Just after those tornadoes tore through, Tom Mitchell discovering this truck overturned in rushing water, and a family of four trapped inside. Oh, my god! Somebody go through the back seat! Reporter: With tornadic storms still swirling overhead, good samaritans racing against time. Call 911! Get him! We've got a baby! Call 911! Reporter: Mitchell puts down his phone and starts giving the infant cpr. Let him breathe, lord! Please lord. Let him breath, lord! Reporter: Tonight, the Ocheltree family recovering, mom Emily with a message for their Thank you so much for everything you did and helping someone you didn't even know. Reporter: Just a few miles away, a high school prom taking a direct hit. This new well-built venue nearly flattened by the tornado. The 20 people inside, cramming into a small closet and bathrooms buried underneath that rubble, all survived, with no injuries. We're not really new to tornadoes, but one of this magnitude, with a 50-mile swath, is just unbelievable. Reporter: Along with tornadoes, torrential flooding rain. Parts of the region getting nearly a foot in the last three days. Rob Marciano with us tonight from Texas. Rob, we can see the devastating scene there behind you. Now the threat moves up to the northeast? Reporter: It does. The same storms that came through this area making their final charge now across the country. Let's look at the radar. It shows you that line plus the watches. Be aware these storms packing 77, 78 miles per hour winds. They'll make their way across I-95. Wind behind that and across the heartland, the rivers will continue to rise. Here in Texas, they'll recover for the five tornadoes that hit in the same within two hours. Incredible, David. A huge line of storms tonight. We move next to president trump and what he said about

