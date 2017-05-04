Transcript for Tornado threats from Indiana to Florida

President trump's defense of O'Reilly comes days after the president declared April national sexual awareness month. Americans bracing for possible twisters and large hail and flood watches right up into the northeast. A confirmed tornado on the ground for about 20 minutes. The entire system pushing its way east. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Atlanta where they're bracing for dangerous weather tonight. Reporter: Families in the deep south tonight are facing an emergency, from swift water rescues at flooded streets in Atlanta, to this tornado in Weston, Georgia. Farms were torn apart, mobile homes destroyed. The top of the house started peeling off, so we knew it was a very serious storm. Reporter: At the masters golf tournament in Augusta, it wasn't safe to stay out on the greens. We are asking you to evacuate the grounds. Reporter: In neighborhoods across the region, tornado sirens are blaring, the flash floods and rising, it's going to be long night for nearly 60 million Americans. North of Atlanta, lightning struck several homes and set them on fire. The homeowner said it sounded like a stick of dynamite going off. Reporter: This family won't be able stay here tonight. I've seen a lot of lightning strikes but I've never seen them hit this close. Reporter: This same storm hurled an ef-2 tornado at the kind people of Goodman, Missouri. Winds as high as 120 miles and hour hit a fire station and tore apart the elementary school. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. Stunning images of that school. Steve live with us. This isn't over yet. A brand-new tornado watch just issued for the metro area there. Reporter: Yes, David. Brand-new tornado watch for the entire Atlanta metro area until 9:00 P.M. Tonight. This is my neighborhood. The street is blocked. Power crews are out here trying to clear the road that leads to my house and restore power to this entire neighborhood. We're certainly you're okay. We're thinking of your neighbors, Steve. Rob with us tracking this now. This is moving eastward as we speak. Such a large, dynamic system, a huge area under the gun. Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas, particularly dangerous situation in that spot there. That's a rare issuance. Mid-atlantic, tomorrow, where the storms will be. Snow on the backside of this. Big-time rain across the northeast. Tracking it through tomorrow for us, rob. There's still much more

