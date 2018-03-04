Transcript for Tornado watches in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana

Next, we are also tracking end treatment weather at this hour, including tornado watches across eight states. From Arkansas to Ohio. Large hail bouncing off the ground in yellow springs, Ohio. You can see it right there. Flood rains washing out this road in union county, Indiana. 50 million people in the path of severe weather tonight, and ABC's rob Marciano joining us now. You're tracking this possible tornado activity? Reporter: Two reports of tornadoes. Another line is moving down through Little Rock. That's where we have the watch up, until 8:00, 9:00. Watch, extended through Texas, Louisiana past that. Cold front pushes east tonight. Strong mid level jet. We could have damaging winds along it. Snows wrapping around the back side of this. By 2:00 P.M., the cold front hits the east coast with strong thunderstorms there and then wrapping around that, more winter-like wind chills come Thursday morning, Tom. Again, reports of a tornado touching down tonight. Reporter: And a higher threat for the next couple of hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.