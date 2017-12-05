Transcript for Touching story of three boys destined to be raised by a woman they call mom

Funny today hear our person of the week and we've Mother's Day this weekend it wasn't difficult making their choice. Tonight the story of three boys who were dealt unspeakable trauma early in their lives and the young mom who one of them to join her family. To raise them as her own. Tonight meet our person of the week. It's the dinner hour and this mom like so many. Their hands full chronicle black and her four boys Ian shall bear Lenin and styles. A determined single mom with her own son she chose to adopt three more fostering them first. I was shocked I was surprised at the number of children that Wear and care and the it issues and the trauma that they experience. She first began fostering ten years ago. Taking in her oldest son now Lenin he was just six at the time he had lived in seven different holes all they want to do is belong. And be part. Handling edit and then she would Foster an adopt two more. Are they are hand in hand on the DD were also going to join her family. Here is the moment in court and Veronica officially adopt needed Joseph there and it is. And. Even back. Officially coming dear mom. Our parent company Disney supporting Foster care month this may partnering with Foster more. Tonight on this Mother's Day weekend the boys with that message com. Does support and love that comes from them which is very meaningful. I can answer better when it's almost like living in a drain. It every day with these guys suspense and two great men and. Finally someone to they need and I can't forever and not bouncing around. See Israelis back so she was the lone didn't give up on us to attacked us instead just sledding down. The superhero mom saw children in need. He dim room. They are at home there settled. They know that they are safe. In we act fan. And so we choose Veronica black that superhero mom and all the moms and step mom's on this Mother's Day weekend. I'm David you or I hope to see when Monday. A mother's.

