-
Now Playing: Mothers Behind Bars Get to Reunite with Kids for a Day
-
Now Playing: Mother's Day scam involving fake coupons on social media
-
Now Playing: Index: Deadly bus crash in northern California kills off-duty sheriff's deputy
-
Now Playing: Touching story of three boys destined to be raised by a woman they call mom
-
Now Playing: Leaked NSA tools used in worldwide cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Trump's dinner with Comey: What really happened
-
Now Playing: Trump takes aim at ex-FBI Director James Comey
-
Now Playing: Authorities looking into a possible cover-up of 8-year-old who was found dead
-
Now Playing: President Trump reveals he planned to fire Comey before DOJ recommendation
-
Now Playing: White House and FBI on opposite sides
-
Now Playing: Republicans defend President Trump's actions
-
Now Playing: New Jersey neighborhood on lockdown for 35 hours
-
Now Playing: Dozens of BMWs have burst into flames long after owners say they turned them off
-
Now Playing: Shark warnings along the California coast
-
Now Playing: Arkansas suspect in custody after allegedly killing 3 people
-
Now Playing: Science teacher and students make prosthetic arm for farmer
-
Now Playing: Fallout in Washington over Comey's firing
-
Now Playing: Democrats outraged at timing of Comey's firing
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a part in the decision to let Comey go
-
Now Playing: FBI director fired as Russia investigation reaches critical juncture