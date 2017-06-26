2 tourists beaten by robbers in New Orleans' French Quarter

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:24 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 tourists beaten by robbers in New Orleans' French Quarter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48293162,"title":"2 tourists beaten by robbers in New Orleans' French Quarter","duration":"1:24","description":"ABC News' Tom Llamas reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/tourists-beaten-robbers-orleans-french-quarter-48293162","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.