American tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos is medically evacuated to US An Alabama man remains in serious condition at a Florida hospital after he was robbed at gunpoint and shot early Friday while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos, police said.

Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple Marching hand-in-hand, hundreds of people in the Dutch city showed solidarity with two gay men who were the victims of a hate crime and badly beaten over the weekend in the eastern city of Arnhem.

At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes At least 6 people died when a boat carrying more than 150 passengers capsized while on a sightseeing tour on a reservoir in northwestern Colombia.

FBI aids search in Belize for suspect in couple's death A Canadian is in custody after an American tourist and his girlfriend were found dead last week.