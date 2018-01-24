Transcript for Traffic stop chase ends in head-on collision

Back here at home, a violent end to a high speed chase in Arizona. Police trailing a suspect for a traffic violation. The driver speeding to escape recklessly, then excitcolliding with an innocent driver. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: The chase began after a traffic stop for a moving violation. He's run the red light there now. And he's continuing in toward ASU now. Reporter: TV choppers following overhead. Phoenix police keeping their distance. That red jeep at high speed. Oh, my gosh. And he's really, really speeding up now. Reporter: Finally, slamming into an unsuspecting driver. Oh, boy. Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, no. Head-on collision with that car. Reporter: But its not over. And he's running. Reporter: The driver, 31-year-old Mitchell tabel, jumps out and approaches those bystanders. Do you guys know who I am? Sit down. Reporter: When police arrive, confusion. That's him right here. Hey! Hey, that's him right here! Get on the ground! Our suspect does have an extensive criminal history. Both violent felony convictions and misdemeanor convictions in several states. Reporter: The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was injured, but is expected to be okay. And the suspect could possibly face charges of aggravated assault or more. David? Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.