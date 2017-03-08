Transcript for Transcripts released revealing Trump intended American taxpayers to front bill for Mexican wall

world leaders. It turns out, though, the tension on the phone was worse than &irst reported. Tonight here, the actual transcripts from those calls. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Tonight, classified documents reveal the true nature of president trump's phone calls with world leaders in the days after his swearing in. "The Washington post" published leaked transcripts of two contentious conversations. The first with Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto, all about that wall. Who's gonna pay for the wall? That wall will go up so fast your head will spin, we are building the wall. Don't worry. Reporter: But on the phone, the Mexican president is firm, calling the idea that Mexico will pay "Completely unacceptable." President trump responds, "The fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind, because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall. I have to. I have been talking about it for a two-year period." He tells pena-nieto the funding will "Work out in the formula somehow," adding, "It will come out in the wash and that is okay." In fact, the president was already publically laying the groundwork for the U.S. To pick up the initial tab. Are you going to direct U.S. Funds to pay for this wall, or will American taxpayers pay for the wall? We're gonna be starting those negotiations relatively soon and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico which I -- So they'll pay us back? Absolutely. 100%. Reporter: The wall was president trump's signature campaign promise, but in that phone call, he tells his Mexican counterpart, "This is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically, this might be the most important." Still, pe??a Nieto insisted Mexico will not pay, so president trump implores "You cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that." In their conversation president trump complains drugs are flowing across the border into the U.S., adding, "I won new Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den." Tonight, a New Hampshire senator calling the president's comments disgusting. Telling our Mary Bruce -- What an outrageous statement for him to make. Reporter: The transcripts leaked today showing how bad things got between president trump, and Australia's prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull. When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. Reporte Reporter: On the phone, the president furious about inheriting an obama-era deal to accept 1250 refugees from Australia, telling the prime minister "This is going to kill me. I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country." He says the deal will make him look "Terrible," like a "Weak and ineffective leader," and a "Dope." The president abruptly ending the conversation, "That is enough, Malcolm. I have had it. This is the most up pleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous." And Cecilia Vega with us live tonight adds well as rain comes down there in Washington. We knew about these calls. You reported on them, but we did not have such detail. Reporter: David, this is excruciating detail for this white house, and now even the top Democrat on the senate committee is calling for an investigation. Mark Warner is saying this is troubling, and he says a president should be able to have confidential conversations. And one more question for you, Cecilia. The president after signing those sanctions. He defeated today, our relationship with Russia at the lowest level in some time, and forcing Democrats who forced hiss hand, but tonight Republicans are firing back. Senator corker saying, don't blame them. Blame Putin. He is an affront to the American people to have an effect on the election outcomes here. It had to be spoken to. I think we did it, in a very appropriate manner. Putin, through his actions, is the one that has taken this relationship back to levels we haven't seen since 1991. And it's up to him to change his behavior, to move it in a different direction. Cecilia, you heard it there. Republicans saying, blame Putin. Not them. Reporter: They are firing back at this president on this one, David. They say that the blame for the relationship with Russia rests squarely on Vladimir Putin. They say they understand the president's fraus tragss, but those sanctions were in the interest of this country. We thank you for braving the leapts tonight as always.

