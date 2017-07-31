Transcript for Tropical Storm Emily soaks Florida's Gulf Coast

We are following the state of emergency at this hour after tropical storm Emily slammed into Florida. Tonight a depression. Thousands without fire. Blinding rain for drivers. High winds coming up short near Sarasota, and carving a path across the state. The tiny island of Ana MARIA taking a hit. ABC's gio Benitez is in ft. Beach tonight. Reporter: Tonight, tropical storm Emily drenching Florida's gulf coast with up to 8 inches of rain. The system rapidly developing this morning. The governor now declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties, some 18,000 losing power. I urge you to keep alert, to look at weather and road conditions. Reporter: A construction worker in St. Petersburg shooting this video as Emily moved ashore. Emily has arrived. Reporter: Those powerful winds shutting down the sunshine skyway bridge. The coast guard rescuing two brothers clinging to a navigation light in Tampa bay. Their fishing boat striking the structure and sinking during the storm. In Bradenton, a race to find foster homes for rescue animals. A lot of rain, real fast. Dead flat property and the sump pump stopped working so we're trying to catch up. Reporter: This tractor trailer losing control while driving on slick roads in Tampa, dangling over a highway overpass. Part of a hotel roof ripped off in ft. Mie Myers beach. David, much of south-central Florida under flood watch tonight. We know many parts of the area were hit with a half foot of rain. Where is Emily now, and where is she headed? Reporter: Right now, you can just see. There is strong winds here at the gulf coast, but I want to you look at this map because Emily is over central party. Eastern parts of the state will get some rain tonight, and then it just rushes off tomorrow morning. The rest of the east coast should be just fine, David. Gio Benitez with us live from Florida tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.