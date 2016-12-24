Transcript for Trump Administration Suggests Shift in US Policy After a UN Security Council Vote

Breaking news now, Donald Trump dissolving his foundation. The presidential transition becoming a turf war between the incoming and outgoing administrations. President-elect trump making unprecedented comments about U.S. Policy before he takes office, tweeting tonight on his latest break with president Obama, the historic U.N. Security council vote condemning Israeli settlements. ABC's Mary Bruce has the story. Reporter: What began as an orderly transition of power tonight dissolving into a presidential turf war. After January 20th he will be responsible for the conduct of American policy. Until January 20th president Obama is. That's how it works. There's one president at a time. Reporter: The fight over one of America's closest allies, Israel. The bond between the united States and Israel is unbreakable. I love Israel. I love Israel. Reporter: The U.N. Friday passing a measure condemning the country for building settlements. Trump had pressured the Obama administration to block the measure. But instead, they abstained, allowing it to pass, breaking longstanding U.S. Policy to defend Israel at the U.N. Tonight trump tweeting, the big loss yesterday for Israel and the united nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway. Tonight in a scramble to clean up potential controversies, trump's announced his family foundation is dissolving. In a statement trump saying to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as president, I've decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways. But already there's a big wrinkle. The foundation is still being investigated by the New York attorney general. Among their concerns, trump may have used foundation money to purchase a self-portrait and may have made questionable political donations. Tonight the New York attorney general's office says the trump foundation can't legally dissolve until their investigation is complete, but trump today insisted 100% of the foundation money has gone to charity. Rebecca? Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.