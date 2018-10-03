Transcript for The Trump administration takes its first steps towards gun control

Tonight, the trump administration is going it alone, taking their first step on gun control. The department of justice proposing to ban bump stocks. Those devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns, like those used to kill 58 people in the Las Vegas massacre. President trump has made clear he wants them gone. Don't worry about bump stocks. We're getting rid of it. I'll do that myself. Reporter: But the move puts him at odds with the powerful NRA. The NRA doesn't back any ban. The NRA has asked the ATF to do its job and make sure that these classifications are consistent. Reporter: On Friday, the Florida governor banned them anyway. Breaking with the NRA to sign stricter gun limits into law, even though bump stocks weren't used in the parkland school shooting. The governor thanking those students. You made your voices heard. You didn't let up, and you fought until it was changed. Reporter: The Florida law also raises the minimum age for all gun purchases from 18 to 21. Prompting the NRA, just hours later, to file a lawsuit. They say the purchase age restriction is "An affront to the second amendment" that "Totally eviscerates the right of law-abiding adults between the ages of 18 and 21 to keep and bear arms." And Mary joins us live now from the white house. This move by the trump administration faces a number of legal hurdles and Democrats are already saying they should have taken a different approach. Tom, lawmakers and experts agree that any attempt by this administration to ban bump stocks is almost certain to be challenged in court. Tonight, the top Democrat leading this charge on the hill, senator Dianne Feinstein, said if the Republicans want to get these devices off the streets they should back legislation to do so. Tom.

