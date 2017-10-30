Former Trump adviser who lied to FBI is cooperating with Russia probe

More
The special counsel revealed that George Papadopoulos, who served as an unpaid foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, communicated with suspected Russian agents and tried to arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian Pres. Putin.
3:18 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Trump adviser who lied to FBI is cooperating with Russia probe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50821250,"title":"Former Trump adviser who lied to FBI is cooperating with Russia probe","duration":"3:18","description":"The special counsel revealed that George Papadopoulos, who served as an unpaid foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, communicated with suspected Russian agents and tried to arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian Pres. Putin.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-adviser-lied-fbi-cooperating-russia-probe-50821250","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.