Transcript for Trump adviser refused to discuss time in White House and transition: Lawmakers

And it's not just Jared Kushner in the spotlight tonight. So is hope hicks, another one of president trump's closest aides. Hicks arriving on capitol hill today to be questioned in the Russia investigation. She has been at the president's side since long before his white house run. Grilled today about what she heard and saw and ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas up on the hill tonight. Reporter: She's a true insider, one of president trump's closest advisers. White house communications director hope hicks, often seen by the president's side. And tonight, she's under increased scrutiny after getting called by the house intelligence committee to answer questions about allegations of Russian collusion. Thank you, Donald Trump. Reporter: The 29-year-old hicks was one of the first people to sign onto the presidential campaign. Now hope hicks is a tremendously talented person. She started off with us right from day one. Reporter: She's someone with access to the oval office. But today, lawmakers say hicks refused to answer questions about her time in the white house and some questions about the transition. They say hicks told the committee she was instructed not to by the white house. They're not answering certain questions. The white house has asked her not to answer questions on the transition and the time in the white house. Reporter: Democrats wanted to press hicks on that first misleading statement she helped the president write about the infamous trump tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. And a group of Russians, which said the meeting was primarily discuss, quote, the adoption of Russian children. Adoption of Russian children." Days later, e-mails to don Jr. Revealed something far different. Pierre, some Democrats are now calling for hope hicks to be subpoenaed, to try to get answers to those questions she refused to answer today? Reporter: That's right, David. She's still in after more than eight hours. Some Democrats want all those quells answered. One kwocongressman today told me he wants to subpoena hicks to testify again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.