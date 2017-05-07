Transcript for Trump arrives in Poland ahead of a series of meetings with European leaders

The showdown happening at the same time president trump prepares for the high stakes meeting with Russian president, Vladimir Putin. Their one-on-one. Put season bringing a full agenda to the table. No one knows if they will bring up Russian meddling and have they met before? ABC's Cecilia Vega traveling with the president in Warsaw. Reporter: President trump landed in Poland tonight to a red carpet welcome. As all eyes look ahead to Friday's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The white house is now trying to downplay the face to face calling it just a Normal bilateral meeting between four leaders at the g20 summit, but the Kremlin calls it a full fledged sitdown. And has publicly outlined an agenda. As for whether this is their first meeting, president trump has told conflicting stories. He's a tough guy. I met him once. I have no relationship with Putin. I don't think I've ever met him. I never met him. I don't think I've ever met him. Reporter: One thing he has been consistent on, singing Putin's praises. If he says great things about me, I'm going to say great things about him. He's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader. Reporter: 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies agree Russia interfered in the election. As for the president -- He believes that Russia probably was involved, potentially some other countries as well could have been equally involved, or could have been involved, not equally. Reporter: In the oval office president trump bragged to Russian officials about firing FBI director James Comey, who was leading the Russia investigation. And sources tell ABC news it's unlikely the president will confront Putin about the election meddling, one senior administration official says the whole thing could be a waste of time, and quote, "A loser of a topic." And Cecilia Vega joins us now from Warsaw. We know the president is preparing to deliver a major speech tomorrow. The people there in Warsaw and really around the world will be watching to see if he mentions Russia. Reporter: Exactly and the white house is calling this a major speech on U.S. Relations. Not just with Poland, but with all of Europe, David, and as you said, people here especially in this country, waiting to see whether president trump mentions Vladimir Putin by name, and specifically Russian aggression in this region, David. Cecilia Vega with us from Poland tonight.

