Trump attempts to shift the focus of Russia investigation onto Hillary Clinton

More
The president tweeted, "NO COLLUSION!" and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders downplayed the role of the campaign adviser who took a guilty plea.
4:22 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump attempts to shift the focus of Russia investigation onto Hillary Clinton

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50821215,"title":"Trump attempts to shift the focus of Russia investigation onto Hillary Clinton","duration":"4:22","description":"The president tweeted, \"NO COLLUSION!\" and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders downplayed the role of the campaign adviser who took a guilty plea.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-attempts-shift-focus-russia-investigation-hillary-clinton-50821215","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.