Transcript for Trump says he is back to work after the Christmas holiday

Next tonight, to Florida, where president trump is spending the holidays away from the white house. The president planie playing golf today, and also on Twitter, taking aim at the ongoing Russia investigation and the FBI. ABC's Ken noet Moton is in west palm beach. Reporter: President trump today spotted on his trump international golf course through the trees in his signature red make America great again hat. On Christmas, the president said he'd be back at work today. He's also back on Twitter, responding to a Fox News report about that infamous dossier, alleging links between the trump campaign and Russia. The dossier we have long known is bogus. Reporter: Trump tweeting, "Wow. Dossier is bogus. Clinton campaign, DNC funded dossier. FBI cannot, after all of this time, verify claims in dossier of Russia trump collusion. FBI tainted." The most salacious parts of the dossier have not been corroborated, and it's unclear what role, if any, it has played in the FBI's broader Russia investigation. For weeks, the president has been attacking the FBI. Well, it's a shame what's ha with the FBI. Reporter: Here in mar-a-lago, president trump also taking aim at FBI deputy director Andrew Mccabe, accusing him of bias during the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, after an ally of Clinton's donated to Mccabe's wife's political campaign. The administration defending the president's attacks on FBI leadership. He's making the point that we need to make sure there's no bias, and I think there's serious concerns if there was or was not. So, this is the bill, right here. And we're very proud of it. Reporter: Trump still riding high after signing the GOP tax bill into law. Now, onto infrastructure, the border wall and health care, tweeting, "Democrats and Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new health care plan." Tonight, the president reaching a new milestone. He's spent more than 100 days this year at one of his properties. That's nearly a third of his presidency. And Kenneth Moton is live tonight from west palm beach. The president also tweeting today about Obamacare and how it has initially been replaced, but key parts of it are still intact. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Essentially repealed is a claim the president has been continuously making since he signed the new tax law, which does eliminate that individual mandate requiring health insurance, but yes, key parts of the affordable care ability are still in effect. 9 million people signed up this year, and there's work happening, at least in the senate, to stabilize the markets to keep premiums from rising. Tom? Kenneth Moton, thank you. The trump administration taking credit for roughly 5% cut

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.