Trump begins 17-day vacation as Russia investigation heats up

More
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is asking for documents related to former NSA chair Michael Flynn.
2:51 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump begins 17-day vacation as Russia investigation heats up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49057879,"title":"Trump begins 17-day vacation as Russia investigation heats up","duration":"2:51","description":"Special Counsel Robert Mueller is asking for documents related to former NSA chair Michael Flynn.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-begins-17-day-vacation-russia-investigation-heats-49057879","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.