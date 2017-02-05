Transcript for Trump calls for a government shutdown over the budget

Good evening and it's great to have you us with here on a Tuesday night and we begin with that new effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. This is president trump's second try with the Republicans on the hill and tonight it's on shaky ground. Another major Republican saying he's not in. It would appear the main sticking point -- how to cover Americans with pre-existing conditions. The current proposal allows states to opt out even though the president said pre-existing conditions will be covered. So, which is it? Where does his effort stands? As the president said something else today. Saying American needs a good gooft shutdown. ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Today, with congress poised to vote on a spending bill without any money for his border wall. President trump fired off an angry tweet, saying, "Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!" The president fuming as the Democrats declare victory. No money for the border wall, not one plug nickel. Reporter: They also held off cuts to domestic programs like medical research and the environment. Even though trump didn't get the president called it a win anyway. This is what winning looks like. Reporter: The president pointing to increased funding for border security. We have more money now for the border than we have gotten in ten years. The Democrats didn't tell you that. They forgot, in their notes. They forgot to tell you that. Reporter: The Democrats' victory lap, clearly not sitting well with the president. I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they went out to try to spike the football and make him look bad. Reporter: But calling for a shutdown? Would that be good for Republicans? Schumer's over there in the cloakroom smiling on the front page of every newspaper today. So I think what was president trump is saying is we need to get our act together. Reporter: The finger-pointing over who won the spending fight today overshadowing an ever bigger battle. When are we going to see a vote on health care? Soon. Reporter: For weeks constituents venting. At the center of the fight now, pre-existing conditions. Allowing states to opt out of the requirement preventing insurance companies from discriminating against people with preexisting conditions. Tonight, a key Republican, the former chair of the committee that helped draft the legislation, says he can't support the current bill without those protections. This amendment torpedoes that. I told the leadership I cannot support this bill with this provision in it. Reporter: A big blow for Republicans as they scramble to push it over the finish line. Mary where does theffort to repeal Obamacare stand tonight. On this notion of covering pre-existing conditions, the president said he wants them covered but the bill does allow states to opt out in. Reporter: David, the concern from many here is that this current bill could undermin the protections of people with pre-existing conditions. The Republicans on the brink of losing the vote. Mary Bruce leading us off from capitol hill Hillary Clinton breaking her

