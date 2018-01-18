Transcript for Trump says chief of staff John Kelly 'doing a great job'

President trump, meantime, tweeting a forceful defense on his views on immigration today, after his own chief of staff, John Kelly, went on the record, going on Fox News saying some of the president's views during the campaign were, quote, evolving now. And tonight, word one of president trump's closest advisers, hope hicks, will not appear before the house intelligence committee tomorrow as had been expected. So, what happened? ABC senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega with late developments tonight. Reporter: In Pennsylvania today, president trump had nothing but praise for his chief of staff. He's great. I think he's doing a great job. I think general Kelly has done a really great job. He is a very special guy. Reporter: That, after John Kelly committed one of the cardinal sins of a trump confidant, by seeming to undercut his boss's signature campaign promise. On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall. This is a real wall. This is a wall that's a heck of a lot higher than the ceiling you're looking at. Reporter: But behind closed doors in a meeting with congressional hispanic caucus members, sources tell ABC news Kelly said the president wasn't fully informed during the campaign. Adding that he educated the president that a physical wall from sea to shining sea wasn't necessary. He has evolved in the way he's looked at things. Campaign to governing are two different things. Reporter: On Twitter, the president fire off, openly contradicting his right-hand man. "The wall is the wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it." Who's going to pay for the wall? Mexico! Reporter: Kelly seemed unsure about that. In one way or another, it's possible that we could get the revenue from Mexico, but not directly from their government. Reporter: The president's response, "The wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico." Kelly not the only member of the president's inner circle in the spotlight tonight. White house communications director hope hicks expected to testify in the congressional Russia probe. But late today, her capitol hill appearance delayed over negotiations about whether she will invoke executive privilege. It comes the same week that president trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon asserted executive privilege, refusing to answer questions about the transition or his time at the white house. Did the white house to invoke executive privilege? No. No. Steve had very, very little contact with the white house since he's left. And Cecilia Vega with us live tonight from the white house. We just heard from John Kelly on this, this issue of executive privilege. But the top Democrat on that committee said Steve Bannon's lawyer did call the white house for guidance on several occasions? Reporter: He did, David. And we're learning more about what Steve Bannon told investigators about that trump tower meeting with don Jr., Paul manafort, Jared Kushner and, of course, that Russian lawyer. Bannon, behind closed doors, called that meeting unpatriotic. Privately acknowledging what he said in that book, "Fire and Fuhr rip." He had publicly tried to distance himself from it. But David, he says now he was only referring to manafort, and not the president's family. All right, Cecilia Vega with more on Steve Bannon's testimony. Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.