Transcript for Trump claims Amazon doesn't pay taxes and is abusing US postal system

President trump on the attack against Amazon and its CEO, claiming the company pays too little tax. We know many of you at home order items and in some states, when you're buying from a third party vendor through Amazon, you don't pay tax. So, will the president's words change that? Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Jeff. All right, I will be short. Reporter: Not long ago, Jeff bezos was welcomed to the white house as a titan of the tech industry. But today, the president taking aim at the CEO of Amazon, tweeting, "Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our postal system as their delivery boy, causing tremendous loss to the U.S., and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business." Every day, millions of Americans visit Amazon for everything from electronics to paper towels. In many cases, without paying taxes. While Amazon paid a total of $957 million in taxes last year, and collects them everywhere with a sales tax, in most states, it does not collect taxes on the products third party vendors sell through the site. Roughly half its volume. Does the president want to help save some more traditional retailers? And will customers on Amazon pay the price? The president has said many times before, he's always looking to create a level playing field for all businesses. This is no different. Reporter: Many wondering, is there something else at play? Am som's founder, Jeff bezos, also owns "The Washington post." A frequent target of Donald Trump. The owner of "The Washington post," do you know what he owns? Amazon. He doesn't want to pay tax on the internet. No love lost for "The Washington post" there. Rebecca Jarvis with us tonight. We want to point to something in that tweet. He also accused Amazon of using our postal system as their delivery boy. We know the postal service has been in financial trouble for years. Wouldn't this be helping them? Reporter: Well, David, according to financial analysts, Amazon has bn useful to the U.S. Postal service, in fact, all of those deliveries, those package deliveries, are becoming a big part of the growing business, while the overall mail business, letters, postcards, that's been on the decline for years now. All right, Rebecca, thank you. When we come back here

