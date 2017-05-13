Transcript for Trump gives commencement address at Liberty University

President trump was addressing the graduates at liberty university in Virginia. His advice to the graduates about dreamers and critics. A reminder to himself after a tough week in Washington. David Wright there today. Reporter: Tonight the president is doing his best to turn the page on the roughest week yet. Holed up in the white house since Sunday, a few days before he fired the FBI director, trump went to liberty university today to give the commencement address. His advice to the graduates -- No one has ever achieved anything significant without a chorus of critics explaining why it can't be done. Reporter: Could be a version of the pep talk he's giving himself. Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label being an outsider is fine. Embrace the label because it's the outsiders who change the world. Reporter: The president is clearly frustrated with white house messaging in an interview airing tonight on Fox News, he backed up his beleaguered spokesman only so much. He's doing a good job but gets beat up. Will he be there tomorrow? He's been there from the beginning. Reporter: Even floating the idea of getting rid of the briefings all together. We don't have press conferences. And we do -- You don't mean that? Just don't have them unless I have them every two weeks and do them myself. We don't have them. I think it's a good idea. Reporter: Today the crowd at liberty university gave trump a warm reception but even here some doubters. What do you think of his decision to fire the FBI director? I think it was shocking and a level of arrogance that I have never seen before. I think it was highly impulsive. I wonder if he listens to his advisers. I don't know about all the things he does sometimes. I agree with his concepts and what he stands for but the execution seems to be sometimes a little bit room for improvement. David, the president hinted there might be tapes of his conversations with former FBI director Comey but refused to say more. About the recorded conversations but we know recorded conversations are a part of white house history? There's a dangerous precedent for it. All the way back to fdr many presidents have recorded their meetings with some exceptions but ever since Richard Nixon and those watergate tapes they

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.