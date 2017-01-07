Transcript for Trump continues his twitter war against 'Morning Joe' co-hosts

Now to the escalating Twitter war between president trump and the cable new hosts. The first family spending the fourth of July weekend at the president's golf club in bedminster. But the president launching a flash attack at Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough this morning. And now the first lady getting involved. ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, the president continues his relentless attacks from his golf club in bedminster. His latest tweet calling at MSNBC's Mika Brezinski "Dumb as a rock" and her co-host Joe Scarborough "Crazy." He's so much more vicious with women. He appears to have a fragile, impetuous childlike ego that we've seen over and over again, especially with women. Reporter: Brzenenski opening the door for the first lady to enter the fray, telling "Instyle" magazine Mrs. Trump has "The worst job in the world" being the president's wife. Melania trump firing back in a statement. "It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don't know me." The public feud coming during a meltdown in the president's plan to repeal and replace health care. Trump tweeting to lawmakers, if they cannot agree on a new plan to swap out Obamacare they should immediately repeal and then replace it at a later date. While the white house insists the strategy has not changed, trump's tweet was a sharp about-face after repeated promises. Essentially it is repeal and replace. It will be repeal and replace, it will be essentially simultaneously. Probably the same day, could be the same hour. Reporter: Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell ruled out a repeal without a new plan, even signaling his willingness to reach across the aisle. I think we could even have some Democrats involved in that. It would be nice to have some of them. I'm sitting there with a rubik's cube, trying to figure out how to twist the dials to get to 50 to replace this with something better. Reporter: Republican lawmakers home for the holiday, facing frustrated constituents. And Gloria joins us live. The president has repeatedly called for an investigation into possible voter fraud in last year's election. But many states are pushing back? Reporter: That's exactly right, Tom. At least 13 states have flat-out refused and over two dozens others are balking at the administration's request to turn over voter information. The president responding to that in the tweet saying, numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished voter fraud panel. What are they trying to hide, he ask. Many of these states say there are legal barriers to turning over private voter information. Tom. Gloria, and there will be much more on this tomorrow on "This week." Now, to the urgent manhunt

