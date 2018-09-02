Transcript for Trump will not declassify Democratic rebuttal to Republican memo

There is another breaking headline out of Washington tonight president trump revealing his decision on whether to release the house Democrats memo on the Russian investigation the president. Declassified to GOP memo last week the Republicans memo saying it totally vindicated him and Robert bowlers investigation. Here's ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas in Washington. Tonight late word from the White House president trump will not declassify the ten pays democratic memo. From the House Intelligence Committee the White House counsel releasing a letter saying president trump is inclined to the classify the memo. But unable to do so at this time upon the recommendation of the Justice Department and the FBI. Because the document contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages. This comes after the president allow the release of the Republican minimal despite the FBI's quote grave concerns. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling this an appalling double standard. The classified democratic memo rebut to settle charges in the Republican memo released last week that accused the FBI and Justice Department. Of spying on former trump campaign advisor Carter page. Based on it politically tainted dossier Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington. Pierre Thomas following developments from the Justice Department.

